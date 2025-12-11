Ethiopia's Climate Resilience Efforts Lead to COP32 Hosting Opportunity

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's selection to host the 32nd United Nations Climate Change Conference stands as a clear acknowledgment of its progress in building climate resilience, said Ferdinand von Weyhe, Chargé d'Affaires of the German Embassy in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative, launched in 2019 by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, has played a pivotal role in enhancing environmental and ecological security through extensive tree planting and landscape restoration, according to Ferdinand von Weyhe, German Embassy Chargé d'Affaires in Addis Ababa.

He emphasized that the initiative embodies Ethiopia's firm commitment to nature conservation and sustainable development.

Ethiopia secured the opportunity to host COP32 during the COP30 conference held in Belém, Brazil, a decision Weyhe described as global recognition of the country's growing leadership on climate issues.

Speaking to ENA, he highlighted Ethiopia's "tangible progress" across several green development projects, including significant advances in hydroelectric power and renewable energy.

He views this event as a major positive sign for Ethiopia and all of Africa, emphasizing the continent's vital importance in global efforts to address and act on climate change.

He noted that hosting COP32 carries great significance for the entire continent, showcasing Africa's expanding influence in addressing the climate crisis.

Ethiopia's accomplishments in green economy initiatives, renewable energy expansion, and large-scale afforestation were key factors behind the selection.

Ethiopia's robust existing climate action efforts and sees a growing chance to expand the use of green energy and electricity to power more of the country, he added.

He also credited Ethiopia's active involvement in African Climate Summits and international forums as contributing to the decision to host COP32.

Highlighting the partnership between Germany and Ethiopia, he said climate resilience in agriculture remains a critical focus for both countries.

Germany is committed to supporting Ethiopia's green economy efforts and plans to deepen cooperation in light of the country's progress.

He further highlighting the Green Legacy initiative's significance, noting that it provided an important African perspective before the Belém Conference.

He further emphasized Ethiopia's future role as a COP host, offers concrete proof of the nation's ongoing work in reforestation and building climate resilience.