Ethiopia: National Dialogue Commission Affirms Ongoing National Dialogue Vital Platform

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission said the continuing dialogue offers a chance for all citizens to be heard as the process advances toward a stage aimed at identifying shared solutions.

Officials of the commission briefed diplomats and representatives of international organizations in Addis Ababa on the latest progress of the dialogue process.

Chief Commissioner Prof. Mesfin Areaya told participants that the dialogue has become "a crucial platform where the voices of all citizens can be heard."

He said the initiative is central to renewing the country's social contract and confronting deep-rooted political and social challenges.

Prof. Mesfin also reaffirmed that the Commission remains committed to impartiality, transparency and accountability.

He explained that ongoing efforts are bringing diverse groups closer together, adding that the success of the dialogue "will be an important asset not only for Ethiopia but also for the region."

He called on global partners to continue standing behind the initiative.

Commissioner Ambaye Ogato presented key milestones achieved so far and highlighted the hurdles that remains. He said recent dialogues show a positive shift from divisive issues toward ideas that help "build common ground."

He identified persistent misinformation on social media, the situation in the Tigray region and the decision of some political parties to abstain as major challenges.

Ambaye further stressed that the dialogue aims to improve citizens' lives and strengthen the country, noting that it deserves sustained international backing.

Diplomatic representatives welcomed the updates and encouraged the Commission to push forward to ensure the process reaches a successful outcome.