Tanzania Explores Strategies to Promote Kwala Industrial Park

Kibaha — TANZANIA has unveiled strategies to further promote Kwala Industrial Park (KIP) as the country's new hub of business and investment.

This was revealed during the five ministries' tour of the park led by the Minister of State in the President's Office (Planning and Investment), Prof. Kitila Mkumbo.

Kwala Industrial Park is in Kibaha District, Pwani Region.

The tour aimed to explore challenges facing investors and discuss solutions to enhance investment and improve productivity in manufacturing.

The visit was organized by the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) under the leadership of Director General Gilead Teri.

The ministries involved in the visit include the Ministry of Planning and Investment, led by Prof. Kitila Mkumbo, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, represented by Minister Judith Kapinga, the Ministry of Water, represented by Minister Jumaa Aweso, the Ministry of Energy, represented by Deputy Minister Salome Makamba and the Ministry of Union and Environment, represented by Deputy Secretary General of the Vice President's Office (Environment), Prof. Peter Msofe

During the visit, the delegation toured several factories within the industrial park, including a honey production plant, a refrigerator manufacturing facility, and a solar panel production factory. The tour enabled assessment of investment progress, production stages, and opportunities within this key economic zone.

After visiting the factories, the ministers held discussions with the management of Kwala Industrial Park, also known as Sinotan Industrial Park, to address challenges and plan strategies to further promote investment in the area.