South Africa: Call for Nationwide Responsibility in Fight Against GBVF

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has called on all South Africans to assume collective responsibility in the ongoing national effort to end Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), describing the crisis as one that demands urgent, coordinated action across society.

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said bold leadership and stronger partnerships across various levels of government, civil society, and the private sector, are indispensable as the country intensifies its response.

While government continues to strengthen laws, expand support services for survivors, and accelerate the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF (NSP-GBVF), the Minister stressed that sustainable progress will only be possible when communities unite behind a shared commitment to end violence.

She emphasised that the fight against GBVF must extend beyond the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign, urging a year-round, 365-day commitment to prevent violence, protect vulnerable groups, and build a society grounded in equality, dignity, and safety.

"Every day is a day to end GBVF," the department said, calling on citizens to work together to build a safer, more inclusive and society free from violence.

Chikunga highlighted the role communities play in creating safe environments, supporting survivors, and ensuring perpetrators are held accountable.

She urged institutions and workplaces to ensure that policies, protections, and reporting mechanisms are in place and effective. She also encouraged families to instil values of respect, equality, and non-violence from early childhood.

"The responsibility does not rest with government alone, but with every sector, every community, and every individual."

The Minister also called on men to actively challenge harmful behaviours and attitudes and to speak out against abuse whenever it occurs.

"We cannot end GBVF through legislation alone. We need a united nation, men, women, youth, traditional leaders, religious formations, business, labour, and civil society working in one direction. National efforts towards ending GBVF are both a moral duty and a collective responsibility," the Minister said.

The department further encouraged the public to make use of available support services, including the GBVF Command Centre at 0800 428 428, to assist individuals at risk.

"Together, South Africa can build a society where women, children, and persons with disabilities live free from violence, fear, and discrimination."

Meanwhile, in his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated the call for a nationwide, sustained programme of dialogues with men and boys to confront the drivers of violence, including toxic masculinity, harmful cultural norms, peer pressure, and patterns of socialisation.