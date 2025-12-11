Rwanda, Poland Eye Deeper Ties in Investment, ICT

Rwanda and Poland are moving to deepen bilateral ties, with foreign ministers from both countries holding high-level political consultations on December 9 to map out new areas of cooperation.

Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation met with Poland's Undersecretary of State, Wojciech Zajączkowski, to discuss collaboration in investment, education and ICT, three sectors both countries see as strategic growth drivers.

The talks come as Rwanda-Poland relations continue to gain momentum. During Polish President Andrzej Duda's state visit to Kigali in February 2024, the two nations signed agreements in trade and green technologies, setting the stage for broader economic engagement.

Education remains a major pillar of the partnership, as the 2022 Rwanda-Poland Education Forum led to multiple MoUs between universities, and Poland now hosts more than 1,500 Rwandan students, its largest international student community from a single country.

Investment cooperation has also been a recurring theme. In 2022, both sides signed three MoUs, including one linking their investment agencies, during the Polish-Rwandan Business Forum in Kigali.

Diplomatic ties have also strengthened in recent years, with Rwanda opening its embassy in Warsaw in 2021 and Poland establishing its mission in Kigali a year later.