Somalia: Somali President Signs Law Establishing National Human Rights Commission

10 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Dec 10 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday signed into law legislation establishing the Independent National Human Rights Commission, following parliamentary approval of its members, the presidency said.

The law was endorsed after both houses of Somalia's federal parliament approved the commission's composition, marking a key step in formalising the country's human rights oversight framework.

In a statement, President Mohamud said the establishment of the commission reflects Somalia's commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of its citizens, and praised cooperation between parliament and the government in ensuring the law complies with national legislation and Islamic principles.

He also commended the Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development for leading the legal and technical processes that enabled the formation of the commission, describing it as ready to carry out its national mandate.

The president urged the commission's members to uphold their responsibilities in safeguarding human rights and strengthening governance based on justice, accountability and transparency, as Somalia continues efforts to rebuild state institutions after decades of conflict.

