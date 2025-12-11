Somalia Marks International Human Rights Day With National Event

Mogadishu — Somalia on Wednesday marked International Human Rights Day with a national ceremony in the capital Mogadishu, as officials highlighted steps taken to rebuild the country's human rights framework following decades of conflict.

The event was launched by Deputy Prime Minister II Jibril Abdirashid Haji and organised by the Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development, according to an official statement.

Officials said the government has made notable progress in recent years, citing the restoration of Somalia's international human rights commitments after nearly three decades, the adoption of key human rights legislation and the establishment of the Independent National Human Rights Commission.

The ceremony also served as a platform to reflect on remaining challenges, including the protection of vulnerable groups, access to justice and the need to strengthen accountability mechanisms across federal and regional institutions.

Somalia continues to face persistent security and humanitarian pressures, with rights groups frequently raising concerns over civilian protection, freedom of expression and the impact of prolonged displacement caused by conflict and climate shocks.

International Human Rights Day is observed annually on December 10 to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.

Somali officials said the commemoration underscored the government's intention to deepen cooperation with international partners and civil society to advance human rights protections nationwide.