South Africa: Cabinet Thanks All South Africans for Successful G20 Presidency

Cabinet has joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in extending its appreciation to all South Africans for their role in ensuring the successful G20 Presidency which culminated in the recently hosted G20 Leaders' Summit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed South Africa's historic G20 Presidency as a resounding success both as a diplomatic achievement and a celebration of national unity.

He expressed deep gratitude to all those who contributed to making South Africa's G20 Summit a success.

"During our G20 Presidency, South Africa firmly placed Africa's development agenda in the purview of G20 leaders and mobilised consensus on meaningful actions to address the challenges constraining South Africa, Africa and the global South's development," said Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of Cabinet, Ntshavheni said Cabinet noted the recent position of the United States regarding South Africa's participation in the upcoming G20 Sherpa meeting and the expressed intentions to exclude South Africa, a G20 founding member, from participating in the 2026 G20 meetings.

"While this development is regrettable, as a founding member, South Africa's commitment to the G20's principles and collaborative framework remain unwavering," Ntshavheni said.

The Minister said the 2025 G20 Summit demonstrated the power of multilateralism and cooperation, and that Cabinet remains confident that multilateralism and cooperation are the path to shared prosperity for all people of the world.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has welcomed the successful hosting of the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders' meeting on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

"At IBSA, South Africa called for a revitalisation of South-South cooperation to drive inclusive growth, advance sustainable development and accelerate the reform of global governance institutions.

"IBSA nations are well positioned to champion the priorities of the global South, including scaling up climate finance, enhancing food and health security, supporting foundational learning and mobilising investment for disaster risk reduction," Ntshavheni said.

The Minister briefed the media in Pretoria on Wednesday, following Cabinet's ordinary meeting on 5 December.