Uganda: Electoral Commission Rejects Calls to Cancel Contested Nakaseke Polling Stations

The Electoral Commission (EC) has ruled out cancelling more than five newly created polling stations at Namukekela Industrial Park in Nakaseke, despite protests from local leaders who allege the stations were established to aid vote rigging in the 2026 elections.

EC officials say the Commission will issue its final decision on December 12, after reviewing a petition filed by Nakaseke leaders questioning how polling can be conducted within a fenced and heavily guarded industrial park.

Nakaseke South MP Luttamaguzi Ssemakula visited the EC headquarters in Kampala to follow up on his petition challenging the establishment of the polling stations inside Namukekela--an industrial estate linked to Gen. Salim Saleh, a younger brother of President Museveni.

As he left the EC offices, more Nakaseke leaders arrived, raising similar concerns and demanding that the Commission reverse its decision.

Luttamaguzi said he met the EC Chairperson, who told him the matter would be resolved by Friday, December 12.

"The Chairperson has assured us that a decision will be made by the 12th," Luttamaguzi said.

"But if the Commission ignores our concerns, we shall take action. These polling stations were not created in good faith."

He accused the Commission of dragging its feet as the election period approaches.

"We fear this delay is intentional," he said. "We cannot accept polling stations inside a restricted industrial park. It raises suspicion."

Despite the growing pressure, the EC insists the polling stations will remain.

Deputy EC Spokesperson Paul Bukenya said the Commission will provide guidance on how voting will be conducted safely and transparently inside the facility.

"The polling stations will not be cancelled," Bukenya said. "Our role is to guide voters through the process, regardless of the location. Namukekela is not the only fenced facility with polling stations."

Bukenya also responded to concerns raised by Justice Minister Norbert Mao, who demanded tough action against those responsible for violence against NUP supporters in Gulu.

He said the EC cannot directly conduct such investigations.

"We do not have our own police force," he said. "Investigations are handled by established agencies. We rely on their findings."

Regarding complaints from NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, who reported being blocked from accessing campaign venues such as Fort Portal, Bukenya urged him to file official reports.

"Kyagulanyi should formally report any obstruction," Bukenya said. "Without formal complaints, there is little we can do."

The EC's reluctance to respond forcefully to incidents of campaign violence--particularly those targeting the NUP campaign--has deepened concerns about whether the Commission has the capacity or the willingness to safeguard a fair electoral process as Uganda heads toward a tense 2026 election season.