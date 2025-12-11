Africa: Turning Hope Into Action - Investing in Resilience Through Somalia's National Safety Net

press release

On the sun-scorched outskirts of Galdogob, in Puntland State, in North Central Somalia, Wardi Mohamed Hussein watches her goats shuffle in a makeshift pen beside a modest house. Built from tin sheets with her own hands, the shelter offers her family refuge from desert winds and blistering heat. Inside, her children sit cross-legged on woven mats, a world away from the uncertainty they once knew. "I never imagined I would own a house," she says, her voice tinged with pride. "We used to live in a makeshift hut. When it rained, everything got soaked. Now, I feel safe."

This newfound sense of safety is the result of the Shock Responsive Safety Net for Human Capital Project (SNHCP), locally known as the Baxnaano Program (meaning "uplifting" in Somali). It is the country's first national safety net program which provides poor and vulnerable households with cash transfers", a government program that aims to create more jobs, promote human capital accumulation, establish safety nets, and ensure timely shock-response support to poor and vulnerable people across the country. The program was established by the government with support from World Bank and the Somalia Multi-Partner Fund and is implemented by Somalia's Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs.

Laying the groundwork for resilience

Since its inception, Baxnaano has become a cornerstone of Somalia's poverty reduction efforts, offering monthly cash transfers to over four million Somalis. Through its regular window, the program provides $20 per month to each household, with the flexibility to scale up to $60 during national emergencies such as droughts, floods, or locust infestations.

For Wardi, the first payment brought immediate relief. "At first, I couldn't believe it," she recalls. "We had never received support like this before." With the funds, she bought food, clean water, and essential household items. As the pressure of daily survival eased, she saved modestly. Eventually, she was able to buy building materials and two goats. Today, thanks to the Baxnaano Program, in Somalia, Wardi's herd has grown to 18 goats, and her children sleep under a roof that protects them from harsh weather conditions. The goats provide milk for daily consumption and serve as a financial buffer in times of need.

Wardi is just one of hundreds of thousands across Somalia making strides toward a more secure and empowered future. "My dream is to add another room to the house," she says. "And maybe next year, I will sell a goat and buy a sewing machine."

In many Somali households, women bear the responsibility of keeping families afloat. Yet, without reliable income, their ability to make key decisions is often limited. Before Baxnaano, Wardi had no steady income. Her family relied on her husband's irregular daily labor. "Some days, there was nothing," she says. "Now, I can make my own decisions." She now speaks with confidence about the future she once struggled to imagine. "Having an income, even a small one, gives you dignity," she explains. "I no longer have to wait for help. I can solve problems on my own and provide for my family with what I have."

Beyond Cash: Building Foundations for the Future

SNHCP represents more than cash assistance. It's a systems-strengthening approach to social protection in a fragile context. By linking predictable cash transfers to broader outcomes in health, education, nutrition, and employment, the project addresses both immediate needs and long-term vulnerabilities. It also supports national capacity by developing beneficiary registries, secure payment systems, and accountability mechanisms, which are essential building blocks of a sustainable and responsive welfare system in Somalia.

According to Fardosa Abdullahi, Project Manager for Baxnaano, the program does more than provide financial relief. "This is not just a handout," she explains. "It's about giving people the tools and trust to lead their own development. When women like Wardi save, invest, and make choices, that's where resilience takes root."

As Somalia continues to confront the challenges of fragility, conflict, and climate shocks, the Safety Net for Human Capital Project (SNHCP) has built a foundation through Baxnaano for a more resilient and inclusive future by investing in human capital and national systems, thus empowering vulnerable families to plan, adapt, and thrive.

This feature was developed by Hussein Mohamed, World Bank.