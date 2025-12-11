Zimbabwe: Sungura Music Giant Nicholas Zakaria Dies

The Herald
Zimbabwe Sungura music legend Nicholas Zakaria.
11 December 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Sungura musician Nicholas Zakaria affectionately known as Madzibaba has died.

He was 66.

His family has confirmed the news.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Nicholas Zakaria,the talented musician and beloved member of our community,” said a statement from the family.

“Nicholas left an indelible mark on the music world with his inspiring voice and dedication to his craft. His legacy will live on through his music, and he will be deeply missed by fans and loved ones.”

Details regarding a memorial service will be shared in due course.

More to follow…

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.