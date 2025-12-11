Ethiopia: How an All-Women Newsroom is Rewriting Somalia's Media Landscape, One Story at a Time

MOGADISHU — In a studio where the hum of broadcast equipment mixes with focused conversation, the team at Bilan Media prepares for a live talk show. Journalists adjust cameras, an audience settles in, and panelists—a digital rights activist, a ministry official, a psychologist—review their notes. This is the operational heart of Somalia’s first and only all-women newsroom, and during the recent 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, it became the epicenter of a national conversation few others dare to host.

“Do not use AI to harm an individual because it harms them mentally and physically,” a panelist told the nationwide audience. “It may be a joke for you, but not for them.”

That moment, dissecting the growing threat of digital violence, crystallized Bilan’s mission: to give volume to voices and issues that Somali mainstream media has largely kept on mute. For 16 days, Bilan produced a slate of targeted programming—from this expert talk show to a gripping drama series on workplace abuse—demonstrating the unique power of an editorial team built entirely of women.

Filling a Dangerous Void

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The urgency of Bilan’s work is underscored by a chilling statistic: a new report by the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) documented 79 incidents of sexual or gender-based violence against women journalists in Somalia between 2023 and 2025. In this environment, Bilan is not just producing alternative content; it is providing essential coverage from a perspective that is otherwise suppressed.

“Today, we are the only media platform in the country fully dedicated to giving space to the voiceless—especially women who have nowhere else to turn,” said Farhiya Hussein, Chief Editor of Bilan Media.

Their special drama series, The Silent Phone, moved beyond statistics to show the human cost. It depicted a nurse being harassed by a superior and later threatened with manipulated images, a storyline that resonated because it reflected a pervasive but hidden reality for many Somali women.

“A Proof of Concept”: Impact and Debate

Supported by UNDP and hosted by the Dalsan Media Group, Bilan’s influence is growing. Its recognition with the 2024 One World Media Press Freedom Award signals its international resonance. More importantly, domestic civil society actors note its tangible impact.

“Bilan’s coverage has shifted the public vocabulary around gender-based violence,” said Halima Ali, a women’s rights advocate. “By discussing digital abuse and workplace harassment openly on major TV channels, they’ve made it easier for survivors to come forward and seek help.”

However, the newsroom’s all-women model has sparked professional debate within Somali media circles, highlighting the tension between creating a protected space and achieving broad integration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Women Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

“While Bilan Media has broken new ground in Somali journalism, some colleagues remain cautious,” noted Omar, a fellow journalist. “I think having an all-women team is powerful, but it also risks isolating women from mainstream editorial decisions. Ideally, women should be included across all newsrooms, not just in separate teams.”

Bilan’s staff acknowledges this view but frames their work as a necessary first step. “We are a proof of concept,” one reporter explained. “We are demonstrating that stories by and about women are not niche—they are vital journalism that commands a national audience. This is how you build the case for broader inclusion.”

The Road Ahead

Facing online harassment and the weight of their subject matter, the team at Bilan operates with a resilience that has become their signature. During the 16 Days campaign, they navigated these pressures without major incident, focusing on the messages of thanks from viewers who felt seen for the first time.

As Somalia’s media landscape slowly evolves, Bilan Media stands as a transformative experiment. It proves that when women control the narrative, the stories that get told—and the country that hears them—fundamentally change. Their work during these 16 Days wasn’t just an activism campaign; it was a powerful demonstration of a new kind of Somali journalism, one where the most silenced stories lead the broadcast.