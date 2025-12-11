South Africa: Gauteng Warns of RDP Housing Scams - South African News Briefs - December 11, 2025

Gauteng Warns of Rising RDP Housing Scam Syndicate

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements has raised the alarm about a growing criminal syndicate that demands money from unsuspecting residents in exchange for RDP housing, reports EWN. The fraudsters are said to have been offering residents non-existent "ready houses", "cheap land" and so-called "jump-the-queue" deals on property. The scammers have been impersonating officials from the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements and offering subsidised housing in exchange for money. The department has urged residents to remain aware that it does not charge any fee for processing housing applications, providing land or allocating RDP houses. Spokesperson Tahir Sema said the syndicates will face legal action and cautioned residents against illegal occupation, sharing personal information, or sending money to unverified individuals.

KwaZulu-Natal Braces for Wet Festive Season

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned KwaZulu-Natal residents to prepare for a wet festive season, with a significant amount of rainfall forecasted for the province, reports EWN. Recent downpours have already caused localised flooding in areas such as Ulundi and New Hanover. Three people have died and hundreds of homes have been destroyed. Forecaster Thandiwe Gumede said that isolated to scattered showers, some potentially severe, will continue in the coming days. She said that the harsh, wet conditions are likely to persist for months.

Student Dies During Rugby Practice

Gqeberha police are investigating the tragic death of 17-year-old Westering High School student Kungawo Booi, son of former Cape Town Human Settlements MMC Malusi Booi, who collapsed and died during rugby practice on the school field, reports EWN. His passing came just a day after SA Rugby announced new nationwide rules that restrict tackling to children aged nine and older, with younger age groups limited to non-contact formats. Children under the age of seven will now play only non-contact formats like (Touch and Go) TAG and Touch, with tackling introduced only from the U9 level. The news prompted widespread condolences after Booi shared the loss on social media. Westering High School has since held a memorial service and is providing counselling to traumatised pupils. Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Booi was injured during practice and received medical attention on-site but sadly did not survive. The new standardised tackle age will take effect next year.

More South African news