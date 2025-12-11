Morocco: At Least 22 Dead as Two Buildings Collapse in Morocco

Two four-storey residential buildings collapsed in Fez, Morocco, killing 22 people and injuring 16.

Eight families lived in the buildings, which had reportedly shown signs of deterioration for a number of years. Authorities launched an investigation into its cause. Rescue operations continued through the night as emergency teams searched for survivors, while nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

The public prosecutor's office in Fez said one of the buildings had been empty but that the other had been hosting a celebration for the birth of a child when the incident occurred. Residents blamed poor construction and overcrowding, saying the structures came down within minutes.

The tragedy comes amid longstanding concerns over unsafe buildings in Morocco, where officials warned earlier this year that nearly 14,000 structures nationwide were at risk of collapse, and where Fez has suffered several fatal building failures in recent months.