Morocco: At Least 22 Dead as Two Buildings Collapse in Morocco

11 December 2025
allAfrica.com

Two four-storey residential buildings collapsed in Fez, Morocco, killing 22 people and injuring 16.

Eight families lived in the buildings, which had reportedly shown signs of deterioration for a number of years. Authorities launched an investigation into its cause. Rescue operations continued through the night as emergency teams searched for survivors, while nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

The public prosecutor's office in Fez said one of the buildings had been empty but that the other had been hosting a celebration for the birth of a child when the incident occurred. Residents blamed poor construction and overcrowding, saying the structures came down within minutes.

The tragedy comes amid longstanding concerns over unsafe buildings in Morocco, where officials warned earlier this year that nearly 14,000 structures nationwide were at risk of collapse, and where Fez has suffered several fatal building failures in recent months.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.