Uganda: Ministry of Health to Register All Ambulances, Strengthen Uganda's Emergency Medical Services

The Ministry of Health has announced plans to register all ambulances operating in Uganda in a bid to enhance coordination, eliminate fraud, and improve the country's emergency medical response system.

The announcement was made by Dr. John Baptist Wanyari, Commissioner for Emergencies at the Ministry of Health, during a meeting organized in Naguru by the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH), a Korean government-supported organization working to strengthen Uganda's health sector.

Dr. Wanyari said the registration exercise will help weed out fraudsters posing as emergency service providers and ensure that only qualified, properly equipped, and certified ambulances are allowed on the roads.

"An ambulance is a critical vehicle for transporting patients who require urgent medical attention, as it increases the chances of saving lives," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"However, in Uganda, many ambulances are in poor condition, with ownership scattered between private hospitals and politicians. Once registration begins, we shall not approve any ambulance that fails to meet the required standards or operates illegally."

He emphasized that the Ministry is prioritizing a functional, accountable, and well-coordinated Emergency Medical Services (EMS) system, noting that nearly 52% of deaths in Uganda are considered preventable with timely emergency care.

Representatives from KOFIH, including Waiswa Elis Simon, revealed plans to establish regional offices to monitor ambulance operations nationwide. This initiative will support government efforts to ensure ambulances are dispatched and managed professionally.

The meeting also featured presentations from Ugandan medical professionals recently trained in Korea, who shared how their acquired skills will help transform emergency health services in the country.

Alongside the ambulance registration announcement, the KOFIH Global Alumni (KGA) Uganda Chapter launched a three-day Health Forum under the theme "Turning Health Challenges into Opportunities for Change."

The forum aims to foster collaboration among health professionals, policymakers, researchers, and community leaders to address Uganda's pressing health concerns.

Uganda continues to face a heavy burden of infectious diseases--including malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV--while also seeing a rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Recent cuts in international health aid, particularly from the United States, have disrupted essential services including access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), disease surveillance, supply-chain support, and community outreach.

Health experts at the forum stressed the need for sustainable, diversified domestic financing to protect these programs from future shocks. Emergency response systems, in particular, have been affected by the funding cuts, underscoring the urgency of building self-sustaining EMS structures.

Participants from government ministries, academic institutions, private-sector organizations, and non-governmental bodies discussed strategies to improve coordination, strengthen leadership, and advance evidence-based decision-making in the health sector.

The gathering also highlighted impactful research, innovations, and community initiatives led by KOFIH alumni and partners.

Speakers emphasized that Uganda's health challenges require a united, multi-sectoral response. They expressed optimism that the forum will generate fresh ideas, mobilize partnerships, and inspire investments to build a more resilient and sustainable healthcare system.

As Uganda navigates evolving public health pressures, the Health Forum and the government's forthcoming ambulance registration initiative represent a renewed commitment to improving emergency medical response and strengthening overall health system performance.