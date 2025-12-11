Somalia: U.S., Somalia Hold Talks to Boost Humanitarian Cooperation Amid Worsening Drought

11 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The head of Somalia's Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mahmoud Maallin Abdulle, held talks on Wednesday with US Ambassador to Somalia Richard H. Riley IV at the American embassy in Mogadishu, with discussions focused on strengthening humanitarian cooperation.

According to SoDMA, the meeting aimed to reinforce effective humanitarian coordination at a time when the United States remains Somalia's largest donor. Over the past decade, Washington has provided more than USD 7 billion in humanitarian and development assistance.

During the devastating 2022 drought, the US contributed USD 1.3 billion in emergency support, including more than USD 700 million in direct humanitarian aid -- assistance Somali authorities say helped avert famine and enabled swift response to the crisis.

Tuesday's discussions also touched on how Washington could once again play a prominent role in efforts to confront the ongoing drought and Somalia's rising humanitarian needs.

At the end of the meeting, SoDMA chief Abdulle thanked the US government and its embassy in Mogadishu for their continued backing of humanitarian operations and long-term state-building efforts in Somalia.

