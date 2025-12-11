South Africa: Western Cape Education Warns of Scam Targeting Unemployed Teachers

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has issued an alert about a scam targeting new, unemployed, and substitute teachers, misleading them into believing they have been selected for permanent teaching positions and then asking for payment under false pretences.

According to the department, several schools have reported incidents in which young teachers received WhatsApp messages from individuals posing as district officials or school principals.

The messages claim that a permanent position has become available at a specific school and that the recipient is the preferred candidate.

The message instructs the teacher to report to the school with specific documentation and requests a "once-off fee" of approximately R2 800.

This fee is allegedly required for the "authorisation of an appointment letter" at district offices, and the message also includes banking details for the fraudulent payment.

"Regrettably, some teachers have fallen victim to this scam, arriving at schools having paid the so-called 'authorisation fee,' only to discover that no such post exists.

"This deception has caused significant distress to the affected individuals and has the potential to damage the reputations of schools, principals, and district officials who are being impersonated," the statement read.

The provincial department has since urged all affected individuals to report these incidents to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for investigation.

While these investigations are ongoing, the WCED want to warn the broader public to be aware of this scam and to note that:

· Permanent teaching positions are exclusively advertised through the WCED's Directorate of Recruitment and Selection.

· The WCED, including head office, district offices, and schools, will never request payment for job applications or appointments.

· The online e-recruitment system is the official platform for advertising and applying for posts.

· Unemployed educators must register and apply via the e-recruitment system.

· Temporary appointments are managed directly by schools; applicants must verify the legitimacy of any advertised post.

· No payment is required for any appointment within the WCED.

· Suspicious activity must be reported immediately to the WCED and SAPS.

The WCED said it remains firmly committed to upholding the integrity of its recruitment processes and safeguarding the well-being of all educators.

"We sincerely hope that no further individuals fall victim to this malicious scam, which not only undermines the reputation of our staff and institutions but also shatters the aspirations of young professionals seeking meaningful employment opportunities in education."