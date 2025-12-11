East Africa Faces Intensifying Drought As La Niña Deepens Regional Weather Extremes

Addis Ababa — New climate assessments warn that severe drought conditions are tightening their grip on East Africa, driven by the ongoing La Niña phenomenon, even as southern parts of the continent brace for worsening floods.

According to the latest Global Weather Hazards Summary (Dec 11-17, 2025), southern Somalia and eastern Kenya are experiencing the most acute shortages, with rainfall deficits since the start of the season pushing communities into severe drought.

The dryness extends across southern, western, and central Ethiopia, much of Uganda, northern and central Tanzania, and parts of the DRC, disrupting agriculture and worsening food insecurity.

In South Sudan, inundation continues across the Sudd wetlands, further complicating humanitarian operations.

While East Africa dries out, Southern Africa is facing the opposite crisis: weeks of above-average rainfall have saturated soils in Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, and Madagascar, creating high flood risks in the days ahead.

Southern Côte d'Ivoire and southwestern Ghana are also on heightened alert after a month of heavy rainfall.

The report highlights widening temperature extremes as well, with abnormally hot conditions expected in southern Somalia and northeastern Kenya, adding stress to already fragile environments.