Rwanda: Daoud Ba's Lone Strike Powers Al-Merrikh Past Marines FC

10 December 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Al-Merrikh edged Marines FC 1-0 at Kigali Pelé Stadium on Wednesday to maintain their form in Rwanda Premier League.

Daouda Ba scored the decisive goal in the 18th minute, finishing off a well-placed cross from Fenohasina Gilles Razafimaro.

The Sudanese side created several chances to extend their lead, but Musa Adam, Daba Sogoba and Obino Chisala were unable to capitalize their chances.

Marines FC were, on the other hand, pushing for an equalizer, with Kennedy Hoziyana, Moïse Nyarugabo and Taiba Mbonyumwami all testing goalkeeper Brahim Sanou, who stood firm with multiple saves.

The victory lifted Al-Merrikh to 12 points from six matches, while Marines FC remained third on the table with 18 points from 11 games.

Marines FC will host Kiyovu Sports on Sunday, as Al-Merrikh prepare to welcome Amagaju FC in their next fixture.

