Kenya: Fried Chicken Tops Kenya's 2025 Cravings - Report

Nairobi — Fried chicken has emerged as Kenya's most dominant craving in 2025, according to new data from Uber Eats that tracks what Kenyans ordered most, how fast they wanted it delivered, and the unusual habits that shaped digital consumption this year.

The Kenya Cravings Report shows chicken was the most searched item on the platform, with tens of thousands of searches and one outlet serving more than 100 chicken meals a day.

Pizza ranked second, while grocery delivery continued rising, including a near-instant delivery of a 5-litre bottle of cooking oil in 150 seconds.

High-value orders stood out in the data with one customer placing a premium drinks order worth Sh109,000, another spent Sh102,134 on close to 20 burgers and sides, and a separate "Lover's Marathon" food order cost Sh80,400.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ordering patterns also highlighted extremes in frequency and spending power.

"Kenya's top eater placed 718 orders this year, averaging nearly two a day," the report notes.

Another user "spent more than KSh 1.8 million in a year in total."

One courier-customer pair matched 59 times across 12 eateries.

Delivery partners logged significant activity, including one courier who rode 54,961 kilometres, another who completed 6,866 trips, and Kenya's fastest delivery time of 147 seconds.

The report also outlined the wider economic backdrop, including increased reliance on delivery platforms for convenience and access to food services.

"These insights show just how deeply Uber Eats is woven into everyday life in Kenya," says Kui Mbugua, General Manager, Uber Eats Kenya.

"Every order supports a courier, strengthens a local business, and brings more convenience and choice to customers."

The findings suggest Kenyans are not only embracing fast delivery but are also shaping a digital food culture defined by speed, specificity and rising household dependence on app-based services.