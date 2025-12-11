Uganda: Bluecare Health Insurance - DFCU Bank Partners With Jubilee Health

Kampala — dfcu Bank, in partnership with Jubilee Health Insurance, has officially launched dfcu BlueCare, a fully packaged medical insurance solution aimed at making quality healthcare more accessible, affordable, and dependable for individuals and families across Uganda.

The launch marks a significant milestone in expanding inclusive healthcare, offering families much-needed financial protection from medical emergencies.

Speaking at the event, Maryann Wanjiku Michuki, Chief Business Solutions & Marketing Officer at dfcu Bank, framed the introduction of BlueCare within the Bank's broader purpose--transforming lives and businesses in Uganda.

She emphasized that wellbeing is central to this purpose, as strong families and thriving enterprises rely heavily on good health. Michuki highlighted the vulnerability many households face when confronted with medical expenses, particularly in a country where insurance penetration remains below one percent.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Without a safety net, families often sell valuable assets or postpone treatment--outcomes that the Bank aims to change through dfcu BlueCare.

"At dfcu Bank, everything we do is anchored on our purpose: to transform lives and businesses in Uganda. And when you think about what truly transforms a life, it begins with good health," she said.

Designed together with Jubilee Health Insurance, dfcu BlueCare offers four flexible plan options--Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze, allowing customers to choose coverage based on their needs and affordability. Premiums start from UGX 981,000 per year (exclusive of tax), or roughly UGX 2,800 per day, making comprehensive healthcare protection attainable for more Ugandans.

The product includes enhanced inpatient, outpatient, dental and optical benefits, with coverage limits ranging from UGX 50 million to UGX 120 million, including hospitalization. Additional cover includes maternity, pre-existing and chronic condition management, last expense (funeral) cover, telemedicine, and post-hospitalization support. Funeral benefits will be processed within 24 hours of receiving the required documentation.

Michuki underscored the importance of delivering dignity and peace of mind during medical crises: "dfcu BlueCare is our commitment to stand with our customers during life's most vulnerable moments. It restores dignity, reduces anxiety, and allows families to focus on their future, not medical uncertainty."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The product responds to a key challenge identified in Afrobarometer findings, which show that 95% of Ugandans lack medical insurance, even as health remains a top priority nationally.

Officials said that dfcu BlueCare also extends cover to dependents of corporate employees who are uninsured, targeting individuals aged 18 to 70--a unique proposition in the market.

The solution is ideal for students, working professionals, families, and high-net-worth individuals seeking reliable healthcare support at manageable costs. dfcu Bank's Bancassurance unit noted increased demand for flexible, value-driven health insurance solutions as more households prioritize wellness and financial protection.

Distribution efforts will also leverage dfcu's wide network, particularly SACCOs and Investment Clubs, ensuring deeper community reach. Premiums start as low as UGX 1,000,000, with Insurance Premium Financing (IPF) options of up to 10 months, enhancing affordability.

Dan Musiime, CEO of Jubilee Health Insurance, highlighted the importance of the partnership in addressing major barriers to health insurance uptake--awareness, access and affordability.

"Out of Uganda's 45 million people, only about 500,000 are insured. dfcu BlueCare directly addresses the biggest gaps. True innovation comes from partnerships that make insurance simpler and more inclusive," he said.

An official said that BlueCare's introduction reinforces dfcu Bank's commitment to meeting customers' demand for reliable, flexible healthcare solutions. The product delivers comprehensive medical coverage, affordable premiums, and four-tier plans accessible through dfcu branches nationwide.