Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda Boss Talks Race Overhaul, Uci World Tour

Tour du Rwanda coordinator Hubert Nkurayija has pledged to elevate the country's flagship cycling event into a richer, more immersive spectacle--one that not only boosts commercial value but also channels its expanding revenues into youth development programmes.

One of the key reforms set to roll out soon is the introduction of the Youth Racing Cup, a grassroots competition for riders aged 12 to 19, which will be integrated into the final day of the prestigious UCI 2.1 Tour du Rwanda.

In an exclusive interview with Times Sport, Nkurayija -- a software engineer turned sports administrator -- discusses the sweeping changes he plans to introduce as he steps into a role previously held for the past three years by Freddy Kamuzinzi.

Drawing experience from UCI Road World Championships

Hosting the first-ever UCI Road World Championships in Africa marked a milestone that has motivated Rwandan cycling stakeholders to pursue even more ambitious goals.

Nkurayija, who grew up inspired by his uncle -- Rwanda's first Olympic mountain biker, Adrien Niyonshuti -- says he learned early on that stronger media exposure can elevate the sport to an entirely new level.

High on his agenda is securing international broadcasting partnerships. Among the deals being negotiated is a potential collaboration with Global Cycling Network (GCN), the UK-based cycling media platform with more than 3.5 million YouTube subscribers.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Tour du Rwanda, he revealed that investment in media coverage will double, aiming to reach production standards comparable to those of the UCI Road World Championships.

Introducing youth races at Tour du Rwanda

The Youth Racing Cup, a grassroots development race for riders aged 12 to 19, will be staged on the final day of the Tour du Rwanda, giving young cyclists a high-profile platform to showcase their talent.

Nkurayinja described the initiative as a way to create meaningful experiences for emerging riders while inspiring them to push harder. He also hinted at plans to increase the number of monthly grassroots races in order to strengthen the country's talent pipeline.

Strive for innovations

As the developer of the Tour du Rwanda mobile app, which delivers real-time race updates, Nkurayija plans to expand the event's digital ecosystem by introducing more technology-driven innovations -- including Rwanda E-Road, an electronic cycling kit built around a stationary bike.

The E-Road setup will be installed at stage finish lines, giving fans the chance to race virtually against the professional riders over the final kilometre, adding a new and interactive layer of excitement to the event.

He added that the introduction of online merchandising will further enhance the visitor and participant experience. Beginning with upcoming editions, riders and delegations -- who often have limited time to explore the country -- will be able to purchase items such as Rwandan coffee and other cultural products through a dedicated online store.

Tour du Rwanda in the next five years

Drawing on his experience managing the youth-focused Spoke Academy, Nkurayija envisions the Tour du Rwanda continuing to support grassroots cycling development. Over the coming years, a portion of the race's earned income will be reinvested into youth programmes, helping nurture the next generation of Rwandan and African cyclists.

Looking further ahead, Nkurayinja aims for the Tour du Rwanda to reach the stature of a WorldTour-level race, while remaining a platform for African riders yet to secure professional contracts with pro teams. Achieving this will be paired with efforts to establish a stable financial foundation for the race, ensuring its long-term growth and sustainability.

Pathway to UCI World Tour

In early November, FERWACY president Samson Ndayishimiye told Belgian outlet La Dernière Heure that Rwanda and the world cycling governing body (UCI) are in talks to bring a World Tour-level cycling race.

This will be approached by inviting world star cyclists to come and compete in the Tour du Rwanda, which is already on Nkurayija's top agenda.

For instance, Spanish cycling giants Movistar Team have already confirmed their participation at Tour du Rwanda 2026 and, with their experience in competing against world's elite clubs at various Grand Tours like Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España and Tour de France, Nkurayija and his team are aiming even higher as attracting more World Tour teams could open doors to UCI to the prospect of bringing a World Tour race sooner or later.

If successful, Africa would, for the first time, host an annual top-level road race, a significant milestone in the continent's contribution to global cycling.