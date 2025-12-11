Rwanda: APR HC, Police HC Renew Rivalry in Battle of the Summit

APR HC and Police HC will renew their rivalry on Friday, December 12, in a highly anticipated derby that will close Phase 1 of the national handball league.

The match is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CAT at Petit Stade.

Both teams enter the tie level on 12 points, each boasting six wins from six games. With identical records, the winner will automatically finish Phase 1 at the top of the standings.

The clash comes shortly after their meeting in the Coupe du Rwanda final, where APR defeated Police 28-25 to claim the trophy. Despite that recent setback for Police, the last 10 head-to-head games between the two giants show perfect balance--each side has five victories.

A high-stakes showdown awaits as the country's biggest handball rivalry writes its next chapter.