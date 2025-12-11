Rwanda: APR HC, Police HC Renew Rivalry in Battle of the Summit

11 December 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

APR HC and Police HC will renew their rivalry on Friday, December 12, in a highly anticipated derby that will close Phase 1 of the national handball league.

The match is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CAT at Petit Stade.

Both teams enter the tie level on 12 points, each boasting six wins from six games. With identical records, the winner will automatically finish Phase 1 at the top of the standings.

The clash comes shortly after their meeting in the Coupe du Rwanda final, where APR defeated Police 28-25 to claim the trophy. Despite that recent setback for Police, the last 10 head-to-head games between the two giants show perfect balance--each side has five victories.

A high-stakes showdown awaits as the country's biggest handball rivalry writes its next chapter.

