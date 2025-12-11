Africa: Power, Minerals, Sovereignty - the Rise of Us-Africa Partnerships

opinion

In recent months, a quiet yet unmistakably strategic shift has been underway across Africa's mineral-rich heartlands. The United States, emerging from a decade of cautious engagement, is now decisively intensifying its diplomatic and economic foothold in Tanzania, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

This resurgence is neither accidental nor merely transactional; it reflects a calculated U.S. strategy to wrest control of critical mineral supply chains and recalibrate geopolitical influence on the continent amid the mounting global scramble for resources central to the green industrial revolution.

A bold geopolitical pivot in Africa's minerals frontline

The December 2025 announcement from Tanzania's State House on progressing investment talks involving U.S. stakeholders in flagship projects such as LNG, the Tembo Nickel mine and Mahenge Graphite underscores a broader, more aggressive Washington initiative.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This momentum extends from Rwanda, which is fast becoming a technological nucleus for ethical minerals processing, to DR Congo, home to a staggering 60% of global cobalt reserves essential for electric vehicles and digital batteries.

What underpins this push?

The global economy's urgent pivot to low-carbon technologies has transformed minerals like nickel, cobalt, lithium and graphite from hidden assets into geopolitical chess pieces.

China currently controls between 70 to 80% of the processing capacity for these minerals, prompting the U.S. to accelerate alliances and investments to carve out its share of influence and security in supply chains vital for technological supremacy and clean energy transitions.

U.S. Strategy: Partnership beyond aid, centered on strategic resource access

American officials now frame this engagement distinctly as a partnership based on mutual prosperity, rejecting the old paradigm of aid dependency. The industries at stake, mines supplying raw materials for batteries, electric vehicles and advanced electronics, are the engines of the next industrial revolution.

The U.S. is racing against time to mitigate vulnerabilities in its supply chains, balancing competition with China while dealing with the complexities of African sovereignty and market dynamics.

Tanzania: Playing the sovereignty card

Under President Samia Suluhu Hassan's stewardship, Tanzania is no longer a pliant resource supplier but a strong actor sharpening investment diplomacy. The government's insistence on security guarantees, fair economic returns, and a "non-aligned" foreign policy posture illustrates a savvy attempt to navigate between competing global powers without compromising sovereignty.

Tanzania sits on some of the world's largest reserves of nickel, helium and graphite and serves as a strategic gateway to the Indian Ocean and East Africa's mineral corridor.

For Tanzania, engagement with the U.S. offers the promise of advanced mining technologies, infrastructure investments and balanced partnerships that diversify away from daunting Chinese economic dominance in the region.

Rwanda: Tech-driven ethical minerals hub

Rwanda exemplifies a technologically sophisticated approach. It is fast becoming a beacon for clean minerals certification, traceability transparency and local refining. These efforts resonate with U.S. initiatives aimed at eliminating conflict financing and environmental degradation associated with mineral supply chains.

Kigali's engagement transcends mining alone; it's about corresponding with emerging clean energy technologies, artificial intelligence integrations and growing green manufacturing sectors. Rwanda's reputation as a stable partner in the volatile Great Lakes geopolitics makes it indispensable to Washington's vision of an ethical, secure mineral future in Africa.

For Rwanda, deeper U.S. ties create access to high-value markets, technology transfers and security cooperation, solidifying its position as an integrated regional node in the critical minerals economy.

DR Congo: A colossus with complex challenges

No narrative on strategic minerals would be complete without DR Congo. As the world's largest source of cobalt and a significant producer of copper and lithium, Congo's mineral wealth is staggering.

Yet, it grapples with entrenched problems: governance deficits, informal mining, environmental degradation, persistent insecurity in the Eastern provinces and substantial Chinese influence.

US engagement here is multifaceted, combining diplomacy with security efforts and investment incentives.

American interests focus on stabilizing mineral-producing regions to curb illicit trade and conflict financing while presenting alternatives to China's dominance.

Peace diplomacy: The USA - Qatar facilitated Rwanda-DR Congo deal

A crucial but sometimes overlooked aspect of this evolving landscape is Washington's diplomatic push towards regional peace and stability. The recent peace agreement between Rwanda and DR Congo, brokered with the collaboration of the U.S. and Qatar, is a significant milestone. This deal aims to calm longstanding rebel activities that have hampered mineral region stability and impeded responsible mining investment.

This peace initiative reflects a holistic U.S. strategy recognizing that sustainable economic partnerships cannot thrive without political stability and security guarantees. It also underscores the nuanced role of diplomacy in underpinning economic ambitions on the continent.

African opportunities and agency in the mineral race

While the U.S. advances assertively, African countries are far from passive bystanders. Tanzania, Rwanda, and DR Congo harness the global demand surge for strategic minerals to assert negotiation power unprecedented in African histories.

This new dynamic offers several opportunities:

Negotiating better terms: Governments can insist on fair royalties, stricter local content requirements, and agreements benefiting host communities.

Investing in value addition: Moving beyond raw exports to build refining, battery manufacturing, research, and tech infrastructure to capture more value domestically.

Improving environmental and labor conditions: Leveraging U.S. and global ethical supply chain pressures to enforce better governance and sustainability.

Leveraging non-alignment: Engaging multiple global powers simultaneously to avoid dependence and extract the best possible terms.

Building regional integration: Developing coordinated corridors linking mines, energy, logistics, and trade to enhance regional competitiveness and economic diversification.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Rwanda U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The mineral frontier is a shared battlefield

The U.S.'s renewed assertiveness in East and Central Africa's mineral sector signals a reinvigorated geopolitical competition that will shape the 21st century's industrial and technological revolutions.

Tanzania, Rwanda, and DR Congo exemplify the complex dance of leveraging mineral wealth for national development while navigating the risks of geopolitical entanglement and structural vulnerabilities. The peace agreement between Rwanda and DR Congo, facilitated by the U.S. highlights how diplomacy and economic interests are intertwined in securing a stable and prosperous continent.

Africa now watches itself as much as the world watches Africa, poised to redefine the rules of resource ownership, use and benefit in a world hungry for minerals yet attentive to sovereignty and sustainable development

The game is on. The question is whether Africa is playing to win or just playing not to lose.

Teddy Kaberuka is an economic analyst specializing in African development, resource economics, and geopolitical strategy. Connect on LinkedIn.