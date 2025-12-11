South Africa: Brumelda Zuma Sworn in to Replace Sister

The MK Party defends the appointment saying Brumelda is a former student activist and not just a politician's daughter.

Jacob Zuma's daughter Brumelda Zuma was sworn in as a new Member of Parliament for the MK Party on Wednesday.

She joins a long list of children of famous politicians who have taken up seats in the National Assembly.

But her arrival has caused a stir.

Brumelda replaces her half-sister, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

Duduzile was recently forced to resign following shocking allegations. She is accused of "selling" South African men, including eight of her own blood relatives, to Russia to fight in the war.

The deal was allegedly worth R14-million. The men are currently trapped in Donbas, and the Zuma family claims three have already died.

Critics say the MK Party is turning into a "family stokvel". They complain that hardworking members are being overlooked so that Zuma's children can get top jobs.

However, the party is fighting back.

Khulekani Sandziso defended Brumelda, asking why people are angry now when they were silent about other political families.

"We never heard any noise when the children of politicians such as Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Govan Mbeki were taken to parliament," Sandziso said.

He called the criticism "hypocrisy at its best".

The party says Brumelda is a politician in her own right. She is a former leader of the student movement Sasco at the University of Zululand.

Speaking in Cape Town, Brumelda promised to work for a better public service.