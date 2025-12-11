South Africans, ignore posts claiming 'municipality' is hiring through unverified link and WhatsApp number

IN SHORT: The claim that a "municipality" in South Africa is hiring "road cleaners, street cleaners and general workers" through an unverified link and WhatsApp number is a scam. Be careful about sharing personal information on WhatsApp and clicking on suspicious-looking links.

"Municipality is Hiring now People with Grade 7 to 12 with or without work Experience," reads a post on Facebook with over 50,000 views.

It claims that there are jobs available in South Africa for "road cleaners, street cleaners and general workers" for a salary of R8,800 (about US$517) per month.

"No certificate wanted," it adds, listing other minimum requirements as being a South African citizen, physically fit and able to work long hours.

The post encourages interested users to click on the attached link or message a WhatsApp number to apply.

The same message has been posted on Facebook groups with tens to hundreds of thousands of followers.

But can it be trusted? We investigated.

It's a scam

Scammers often attach their WhatsApp numbers to job posts in hopes of tricking users into sharing personal information for fraudulent purposes, a tactic known as phishing.

Africa Check has fact-checked several scams asking users to send messages to unverified numbers on the end-to-end encrypted platform.

There, scammers can pretend to be legitimate companies, using their names and likenesses to lure in job seekers.

But the attached link is also a red flag. It leads to a simple-looking WordPress website, filled with pop-up adverts, a hallmark of a scam.

After the ads, readers finally reach a "VACANCY" link that takes them to a job posting on the South African government website from 2021.

Scammers often link to real but old job postings to appear legit. But they're usually just trying to drive traffic to their website for revenue.

If a job post on social media looks too good to be true, it probably is. Always verify a job application before giving out personal information.

The posts also don't name the municipalities allegedly hiring or include a closing date for applications. This lack of detail should always raise eyebrows.

How to spot scams

Scammers are always at work, preying on desperate job seekers. Knowing how to spot their tricks from a mile away can keep you and your personal information safe. Here's how: