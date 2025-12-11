Sudan: Executive Director of Kadugli Locality Confirms Calm Situation, Urges Public to Ignore Rumours

Kadugli — The Executive Director of Kadugli Locality, Bashir Ahmed Omar, confirmed that the situation in the locality remains calm. He stated that the Armed Forces and other supporting security agencies continue to implement their plans to maintain security and are fully aware of their responsibilities to ensure stability and public safety.

In a statement to SUNA, Omar said the Security Committee in Kadugli has taken strict measures to preserve security and stability, performing its duties within the scope of its responsibilities. He called on the residents of Kadugli city to disregard rumours and misleading information that could undermine public confidence. He also noted that the locality's security committee has put in place precautionary measures based on the decisions of the State Security Committee, including prohibiting public gatherings and halting wrestling activities to prevent potential conflicts among community groups.

Omar added that Kadugli had prepared projects for the last quarter of 2025 and developed the 2026 strategic plan, which focuses on three main areas. The first is education, as the locality achieved a notable success rate in both intermediate (middle school) and secondary school examinations, emphasizing the need to maintain this level of achievement.

He noted that the locality has made progress in managing the intermediate (middle school) stage, which presents a challenge in creating an attractive learning environment, requiring mobilization of public efforts and organizations to address existing gaps.

Omar also emphasized the importance of public health and sanitation campaigns, including cleaning markets, in cooperation with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society - South Kordofan branch, and the state Popular Resistance, alongside efforts to combat waterborne diseases.

He stated that Kadugli aims to achieve a cleaner, environmentally safer locality, free of pollution and waste, while combating negative social phenomena. Omar acknowledged that challenges remain, including addressing recurring crises that strain the economy and easing citizens' burdens through strategic reserve purchases.