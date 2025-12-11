Africa: Sudan Highlights Africa's Migration Priorities and Challenges At IOM Ministerial Meeting

Geneva — Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Hassan Hamid, in his capacity as Coordinator of the African Group on Migration Affairs, delivered the African Group's statement during the 116th session of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Council, outlining the continent's migration priorities and challenges.

He expressed deep appreciation for the IOM's crucial role in Africa, noting the convening of the first African Ministerial Roundtable on the sidelines of this year's Council. The roundtable provided a platform for frank dialogue among African ministers and fostered consensus on shared continental priorities in migration.

The Permanent Representative stressed that Africa faces escalating challenges amid displacement crises, particularly in Sudan, the Sahel, and the Horn of Africa. He emphasized the need to expand regular migration pathways, strengthen labor partnerships and skills recognition, reduce remittance costs, support border management and legal identity, and combat human trafficking.

On behalf of the African Group, he welcomed the IOM Director-General's recent visit to Sudan following the tragic attacks on civilians in El-Fashir, which triggered new waves of displacement. He also cautioned about potential regional repercussions given the multiple conflicts across the continent and the impacts of climate change.

In conclusion, Sudan's Permanent Representative to UN Geneva reaffirmed Africa's commitment to actively participating in the 2026 International Migration Review Forum and collaborating with the IOM and all partners to promote safe and orderly migration that advances the continent's development and the well-being of its people.