Sudan: Interior Minister Meets UNHCR Deputy for Operations to Discuss Humanitarian Cooperation

Geneva — Minister of Interior (Police) Lieutenant General Babiker Samra, held a meeting with Raouf Mazou, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Deputy for Operations, to discuss the humanitarian situation in Sudan and ways to strengthen joint cooperation.

The minister expressed Sudan's appreciation for UNHCR's pivotal role in protecting refugees and supporting internally displaced persons (IDPs). He highlighted the flows of voluntary return following the restoration of stability in several states, while noting the significant challenges in rehabilitating areas affected by the systematic destruction of infrastructure. He also thanked the countries hosting Sudanese refugees and drew attention to the difficulties they face in neighbouring states.

Lt. Gen. Samra renewed Sudan's call for expanded UNHCR support, including strengthening the capacities of national institutions in managing displacement and voluntary return, emphasizing that domestic stability is fundamental to preventing new displacement flows. He also expressed Sudan's expectation of UNHCR assistance in facilitating the return of Sudanese refugees from neigh boring countries and warned of the impact of humanitarian funding gaps on UNHCR operations, urging that Sudan be given urgent priority.

For his part, Mr. Mazou affirmed that Sudan remains a priority for UNHCR, commending the country's continued hospitality toward refugees. He expressed the agency's intention to reopen its office in Khartoum and expand its presence in safe areas. He also voiced concern over the situation in El-Fashir and underscored UNHCR's readiness to support the government in security verification and addressing voluntary return issues, while continuing efforts to mobilize resources and fill funding gaps.

The two sides concluded by underscoring the importance of continued coordination and partnership to support refugee protection and facilitate the voluntary return of Sudanese citizens.