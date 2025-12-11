Sudan: Deputy Head of Sudan's Mission in Berlin Participates in Bard College Discussion With Students

11 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Berlin — The Deputy Head of Sudan's Mission in Germany, Ambassador Idris Mohamed Ali, representing the Head of Mission, addressed a discussion organized by Bard College in Berlin on "The Ongoing War in Sudan: Challenges and Opportunities for Sustainable Peace."

During the session, the Deputy Head of Mission provided an overview of Sudan's ancient history and civilization, highlighting its strategic importance in the region, its unique human diversity, and its wealth of resources. He also discussed the challenges of nation-building faced by Sudanese citizens and political elites since independence, as well as the heavy legacy left by the British colonial administration.

Ambassador Idris Ali elaborated on the nature and scope of the aggression carried out by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against Sudan, utilizing terrorist militia groups in a bid to assert control and influence over the lives and territories of the Sudanese people. He described the conflict as a broad threat to Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, citing the crimes committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against civilians, the destruction of institutions, infrastructure, museums, archives, and universities as an extension of their known criminal and destructive record, and urged for the militia to be classified as a terrorist organization.

The ambassador criticized the international and regional silence regarding the foreign aggression targeting Sudan and condemned the prioritization of narrow economic interests by various parties. He affirmed Sudan's readiness to positively engage with any initiative that preserves the nation's sovereignty, unity, the dignity of Sudanese citizens, and their rights.

He underlined that the Sudanese Armed Forces, supported by the Sudanese people, remain determined to restore peace and stability, defeat the militia, and reclaim the entirety of Sudanese territory.

The discussion witnessed active participation from students through questions and interventions covering various topics of the session. The event was attended by the college dean, several professors, and a number of students.

