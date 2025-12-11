Sudan: Unesco Organizes Second Consultative Workshop to Approve Skills Matrix for Fisheries and Aquaculture Curriculum in Technical Education

11 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — UNESCO on Wednesday organized the second consultative workshop on fisheries and aquaculture, with the participation of the Faculty of Marine Sciences at Red Sea University, the Fisheries Research Center, the Fisheries Administration, and the Marine Environment Protection Authority, in addition to a group of fishermen. The Port Sudan Technical School's fisheries department also participated as key stakeholders of the proposed technical education curriculum.

Dr. Ayman Badri, Director of the Education Sector at UNESCO, welcomed the participants and reaffirmed the organization's commitment to developing technical education in the country, with a focus on creating new curricula in the Red Sea and Kassala states. He emphasized the priority of equipping the workforce with the skills and knowledge necessary to meet labor market demands and advance the country's development.

Abdel Azim Abdel Latif, Director-General of the Ministry of Agriculture in the Red Sea State, praised the workshop for supporting small-scale fishermen and enhancing their skills, ultimately enabling them to own fishing boats as part of youth empowerment initiatives. He also thanked UNESCO for its role in the project and confirmed the state's support, contributing several fishing boats to the initiative.

