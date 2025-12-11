Sudan: CBOs Governor Participates in 47th Annual Meeting of Ifsb Council of Governors

Port Sudan — Amina Mirghani Hassan Al-Tom, Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS), participated in the 47th Annual Meeting of the Council of Governors of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), held on 10 December 2025 in Marrakesh, Kingdom of Morocco, under the chairmanship and patronage of Abdellatif Jouahri, Governor of Bank Al-Maghrib. The meeting brought together a number of central bank governors from member states.

The discussions reviewed the annual performance of the Board and its technical committees responsible for developing standards for Islamic banking and finance.

In her address, the CBOS Governor conveyed Sudan's appreciation to the Kingdom of Morocco for its warm reception and generous hospitality.

She reiterated Sudan's pivotal role in the establishment of the IFSB and its contribution to advancing the Board's objectives in strengthening Islamic banking as a key pillar in the development and issuance of Islamic finance standards--an area in which Sudan is regarded as a founding member and early pioneer.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She affirmed CBOS's commitment to continued active engagement in the IFSB's work, supported by its extensive academic and practical expertise.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the CBOS Governor held several bilateral discussions with central bank governors aimed at enhancing banking cooperation, developing correspondent banking relations, and promoting the exchange of expertise.

It worth mentioning that Sudan's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, Mawadda Omar Hag Al-Tom, also participated in the meetings.