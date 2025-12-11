Namibia: Youth Excluded From Ambassador Roles - Kauandenge

Former parliamentarian and leader of the Association for Localised Interest (Asoli), Joseph Kauandenge, has expressed dissatisfaction with the recent ambassador appointments made by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, claiming they undermine youth empowerment.

Nandi-Ndaitwah has appointed seven heads of mission, Walde Ndevashiya (Nigeria), Alfredo Hengari (Belgium), Goms Menette (Zambia), Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata (Ghana), Rosina //Hoabes (Japan), Weich Mupya (Egypt), and David Thomas (Zimbabwe), at State House on Monday.

Kauandenge in a statement criticises the president's appointments, saying that "ailing, out-of-touch and redundant" Swapo functionaries are appointed as ambassadors just to create employment for those who otherwise are not able to secure meaningful and competitive employment elsewhere.

He says the president should be reminded that ambassadorial positions should not be used as retirement homes for Swapo comrades who lack the energy to promote Namibia internationally and represent the country's interests.

"Namibia has able and energetic young people who could have taken up these positions and, with precision and tact, represented Namibia internationally. Regrettably, we see old and recycled faces, many of whom have no relevance to Namibia and its international presence at all," he says.

Kauandenge believes these positions should have been given to young people, who, according to him, would have furthered Namibia's interests and promoted investments, irrespective of their political affiliation. However, political analyst and scholar Uerimanga Tjijombo holds a different view.

"Reflecting on the previous years, I believe these are some of the best individuals appointed by the president to represent Namibia on the international stage. Many of them have previously worked with the president. They have experience and a deep understanding of both Namibian and international geopolitics."

Tjijombo says while there is a desire for young people to occupy these positions, it is important to consider whether they have enough experience to lead effectively.

There is a balance in regional and gender representation, he says, praising the president for making critical and strategic appointments.

