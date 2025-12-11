Namibia: Jam-Packed International Programme for the Eagles

The FNB Namibian Eagles will once again face the South African Proteas in a jam-packed international programme for next year.

Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller recently announced the senior men's fixtures for next year which kicks off with the T20 Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, and includes a tri-nations series against the Proteas and Zimbabwe. Besides that there are several Cricket World League 2 series' as well, making for a full international calendar.

Muller revealed next year's fixtures following the announcement that top South African coach Gary Kirsten had joined Namibia's coaching staff as a consultant.

The Eagles will prepare for the T20 World Cup in Cape Town before leaving for India in mid-January where they will continue their preparations in Karnataka. There will be more international preparation matches for a week before the world cup starts on 7 February.

Namibia's opening match is against the Netherlands three days later, while they take on the defending T20 world champions and the top-ranked team in the world, India, at the 42 000-capacity Arun Jaitley Stadium in the capital Delhi on 12 February.

Three days later Namibia take on the United States while their final group match is against Pakistan on 18 February.

The top two teams in the group will progress to the Super 8's stage of the competition and despite the strong opposition, Muller half-jokingly eyed further progression.

"Hopefully we will reach the quarterfinal stage after beating India and Pakistan and those teams on the trot," he said.

After the world cup the team will have a break of about a month before Namibia hosts Scotland and Oman in a Cricket World League 2 series, while Scotland will remain for a T20 series against Namibia.

In June, Namibia will once again host an Indian state side, as they have done for the past few years, while they continue their World League 2 series campaign with a tri-series against the hosts, the Netherlands, and Nepal in July.

"We'll probably pass through Jersey on our way to Netherlands for some preparation, and then after the Netherlands series, we will host a tri-nations series against the Proteas and Zimbabwe at the end of August. Each team will play each other twice, and then the Proteas will stay for another three-match 50-over series directly after that," Muller said.

Namibia will complete their international engagements with another League 2 series in the United States which will also feature the UAE in September.

