Botswana: Four-Team Football Spectacular Here

Francistown — South Africa's Betway Premiership giants, Mamelodi Sundowns will today feature in a four-team one-day Morupule Charity Spectacular at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown today.

Organised by Morupule Coal Mine in conjunction with Morupule Wanderers, the football competition dubbed Morupule Charity Tournament, will also feature three FNB Premiership outffits; TAFIC FC, Morupule Wanderers and Sua Flamingoes.

Wanderers head of publicity, Thabo Rapula said the decision to invite Sundowns, as guest participant in the tournament, was to hype the event and attract the much needed support from football lovers taking into account that the team commanded a reasonable following in the country.

Having Sundowns, he said would not only spice up the tournament, but would equally be an opportunity for local players to up their game and attract scouts that would be accompanying the team as well as learn from professional players in the Betway Premier League.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Even beyond the Morupule Charity Spectacular, we want to have good a relationship with them, to go play friendly matches at Klerksdorp. We want to see growth in our administrative department and we can learn more from them about development of football also," he said.

He noted that the tournament was an initiative by Morupule Coal Mine and Morupule Wanderers aimed at giving back to the less privileged members of the community in Palapye.

Meanwhile, the tournament is expected to start at 10am where the opening game will see Sundowns locking horns with Sua Flamingoes, followed by Morupule Wanderers and TAFIC FC at noon.

So far, he said preparations went well as they had had activations in Palapye and Francistown respectively.

The stadium will open gates for spectators at 8am.

BOPA