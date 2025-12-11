Botswana: Motorsport Returns With the Shutdown Drag Race Thrills

Lobatse — The high-speed world of motorsport returns to Lobatse tomorrow as Botswana Racewars stages an action-packed drag racing showdown dubbed The 2025 Shutdown on the Okavango Road near the Lobatse Sports Complex.

The event follows the successful annual BotsRacewars drag race held in August, hosted by Maverick Motorsport Botswana in collaboration with Rhyno's Torque Show of South Africa and Skygate Motors.

Maverick Motorsports event organiser, Tebogo Moori, said the much-anticipated motorsport spectacle would feature a broad lineup of modified cars and top-tier drivers competing over a 500-metre stretch.

Vehicles expected on the track include high-performance models such as the Mercedes-AMG, Audi RS3/RS5, BMW M5 and Porsche 911.

He noted that the 2024 defending champion, BMW Dracular 2.2, a Motswana driver, who did not race in August, is set to return to the strip this weekend.

According to Moori, participation had been overwhelming, with 15 local drivers, 10 from South Africa, four from Lesotho, two from Zimbabwe, and one from Namibia confirming attendance.

Motorsport enthusiasts will also enjoy quad bike demonstrations and other entertainment segments.

Although the reigning champion Audi TT RS, renowned for its legendary 5-cylinder engine will not compete, South African driver Bongani Ntila is expected to participate in a different vehicle model.

In a move to support local talent, organisers have introduced Sejana sa Toropo, an award aimed at honouring the fastest Lobatse drivers as part of efforts to nurture grassroots motorsport skills.

The race will run from 10am until 7pm , followed by an after-party at Thema Motswedi Park.

Among dignitaries expected to attend are Vice President Ndaba Gaolathe, Kgosi Khama IV of Bangwato, world-leading athletics sensation, Collen Kebinatshipi, Lobatse mayor Aron Ganakgomo, Lobatse MP Kamal Jacobs, Lobatse Town Clerk, Lenamile Taolo and Lobatse district commissioner, Mpho Mathe.

"This time around we have managed to increase parking space to ensure better crowd control," Moori said.

BOPA