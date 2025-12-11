Botswana: World Athletics Relays Gaborone 2026 Receive Boost

Gaborone — The journey toward hosting one of the most prestigious events on the global sporting calendar, the World Athletics Relays in May 2026, has received a monumental boost this week with the unveiling of three key corporate partners.Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited, Halfway Toyota and the Diamond College of Botswana have stepped forward as official sponsors, securing the necessary support to make the highly anticipated event to be held in Gaborone a reality.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Minister of Sport and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, hailed the upcoming relays as a historic moment for Botswana and Africa.

"World Athletics Relay Gaborone 2026, has to be one of the events that will never be erased from the global history books, Minister Kelebeng said.He thanked the new partners, saying that their shared vision was crucial for making the monumental event a possibility.Again, he said the sponsorships would resonate far beyond the stadium and shape the country's narrative and drive economic transformation, through the revitalisation of the hospitality sector and growth for small businesses by attracting athletes, officials, fans and media from around the globe."Sports stand out as a key engine for tourism, business, and global reputation and through your partnerships, Botswana can continue to stand tall as a formidable competitor among nations," he said.

Gaborone City mayor, Oarabile Motlaleng, celebrated the hosting of the event as a powerful catalyst for urban development.

"Hosting the event is a catalyst for transformation across urban development, enhancing infrastructure and igniting a renewed sense of civic pride in every neighbourhood," Motlaleng said. He emphasised that the influx of global visitors presented an opportunity to stimulate the local economy and create lasting legacies in tourism and urban amenities.

He thus called upon sponsors to further partner with the Gaborone City Council to enhance the host city's aesthetics, adding that the council was fully mobilised to ensure world-class standards of cleanliness, smooth traffic flow and public safety throughout the event.

"We are engaging our communities, vendors, transport operators and youth to ensure that the entire city is aligned, informed and enthusiastic," he said.

Meanwhile, the Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited pledged a sponsorship worth over P3 million.

Halfway Toyota would provide logistical support with a sponsorship valued at P15 million, supplying 30 vehicles to support the transportation needs of the Local Organising Committee (and other officials.

Diamond College of Botswana committed to providing the official hardware, pledging 120 gold, silver and bronze medals, each engraved with a diamond.

BOPA