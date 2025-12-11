South Africa: Shebeshxt Spends Festive in Jail While Promoters Demand Millions Back

11 December 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • The rapper will stay in custody until January 19 after his bail hearing was postponed in the Polokwane court.
  • Event organisers are cancelling his shows and demanding refunds for the busiest entertainment month of the year.

Shebeshxt's festive season is officially cancelled.

The controversial rapper will spend December in a jail cell instead of on stage.

His bail hearing at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court has been postponed to 19 January. This means he will miss the busiest month of the year for entertainers.

Now, he faces a massive financial headache.

Reports claim the rapper might have to pay back more than R2-million in booking fees.

Promoters who booked him for big December events are pulling the plug. Many are already demanding refunds for the money they paid upfront.

Others are taking to social media to complain about the mess and the money they have lost.

Fans are divided.

Some are angry at the promoters. They say organisers took a gamble by booking an artist who already had legal trouble.

Others feel sorry for the rapper and the fans who bought tickets to see him.

"December plans are ruined," one disappointed fan wrote online.

So far, Shebeshxt's team has stayed silent. They have not released a statement about how they plan to pay back the millions or handle the cancellations.

The rapper will remain in custody until his next court appearance in the new year.

