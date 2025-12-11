South Africa: NFP Boss Fires Party Founder for Failing to Renew Membership

Party President Ivan Barnes sent Mavundla a letter saying his membership was terminated because he ignored the party for months.

Mavundla is a political heavyweight who helped form the NFP in 2011 and became the first mayor of Nongoma.

The National Freedom Party has fired its co-founder and former Nongoma Mayor, Jeremiah Mavundla.

Party President Ivan Barnes accused Mavundla of being "inactive" and failing to renew his membership.

In a letter dated 27 November 2025, Barnes told the veteran politician that his time was up.

"It has been noted that you have been inactive nor have responded to communication," the letter reads.

Barnes said the party tried to reach Mavundla through the National Organiser in October, but he never replied.

The letter states that because Mavundla did not renew his membership, he is no longer a member in good standing.

Mavundla was one of the key figures who broke away from the IFP with the late Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi in 2011. He helped the new party win control of Nongoma and served as its first mayor.

He even served as acting president of the NFP after kaMagwaza-Msibi passed away.

But the party has been torn apart by internal fighting.

Mavundla's power faded after a disputed conference elected Barnes as president in December 2023.

The NFP has lost much of its support to the new MK Party and is struggling to survive. Now, it has cut ties with one of the last leaders from its glory days.