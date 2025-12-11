South Africa: Government Promises to Rescue South Africans Trapped in Russia War

11 December 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni confirms that talks are ongoing to ensure the safe return of the group still stuck in Russia.
  • The Hawks have arrested suspects linked to the recruitment while Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla faces accusations of misleading the group.

The government says it has not turned its back on the group trapped in Russia.

These South African citizens were lured out of the country nearly three weeks ago. They were promised jobs in security training. Instead, they were allegedly forced to join Russia's war against Ukraine.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni addressed the crisis on Wednesday.

She confirmed that the government is talking to Russian authorities to make sure the group returns safely.

"We should allow the court process to unfold," she said.

The police are already taking action here at home. The Hawks have arrested people accused of illegally taking the citizens out of the country.

"These are matters that will be ventilated in court," Ntshavheni added.

The scandal involves high-profile names. Allegations claim the group was recruited under false pretences by former MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

While the legal battles start in South Africa, the government insists it is doing the work to bring the seventeen people home.

