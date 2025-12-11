Kenya: Harrison Muiru Named CEO/Md of the Year At Top 100 Executive Awards 2025

Nairobi — Smart Applications International Group Managing Director Harrison Muiru has been named CEO/Managing Director of the Year at the Top 100 Executive Awards 2025, earning recognition for his transformational leadership and contribution to Africa's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Muiru was honoured for redefining what visionary leadership looks like on the continent, with the award jury citing his focus on innovation, operational excellence and the development of technology solutions that continue to impact millions across Africa.

With more than 18 years of experience in the technology sector, Muiru has built a reputation for combining a strategic, big-picture mindset with a hands-on approach to solving real problems. Under his leadership, Smart Applications International Ltd has strengthened its position as a leading provider of human-centred digital solutions, expanding its footprint and enhancing service delivery in multiple African markets.

The Top 100 Executive Awards celebrate leaders shaping the future of business and industry across the continent. Muiru's recognition highlights the company's continued investment in innovation and its growing influence in Africa's digital transformation agenda.