Kenya: KRA, Private Sector in Push to Ease Tax Bottlenecks

11 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the private sector as part of efforts to eliminate operational bottlenecks and create a more predictable business environment.

Speaking during the inaugural joint roundtable between KRA, the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), Commissioner for Shared Services Nancy Ngetich said the Authority is prioritising continuous engagement with taxpayers to simplify processes and enhance service delivery.

She noted that KRA remains focused on improving efficiency, supporting business growth, and promoting voluntary compliance through better communication and streamlined procedures.

Also speaking at the forum, the Commissioner for Micro and Small Taxpayers George Obell highlighted the Authority's ongoing automation initiatives tailored to align tax administration with global best practices.

Obell announced significant progress in refund processing after the government increased funding from Sh2.5 billion to Sh2.96 billion per month effective July 2025. The adjustment now enables businesses to access a maximum refund of Sh40 million per month, up from Sh30 million, a move expected to ease long-standing cash-flow challenges for taxpayers.

