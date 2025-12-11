South Africa: Homes Destroyed in KZN Storm

11 December 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Bongane Motaung

"I saw the corrugated iron roof blowing off"

A storm swept through parts of Northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon, destroying several homes.

On Wednesday, GroundUp visited the rural community of Ngwetshana, where most people live in mud huts with thatched roofs.

Qondeni Buthelezi's family had three mud houses, which are now all destroyed. It was the third time their homes had been hit by storms in recent years, said Buthelezi.

Buthelezi, who survives on child care grants and selling thatch for roofs, says the family's festive season plans included a traditional wedding ceremony over the new year, but they are now left destitute.

Thobani Mbatha says he and his brother barely escaped when their two-room house got caught in the storm.

"We were so scared, and the door of the house refused to open because we had locked it with a nail. Suddenly, it became very dark, a strong wind blew, water streamed into the house, then I saw the corrugated iron roof blowing off, and the electricity was also cut," said Mbatha.

Mahadi Mosea's thatched roof was torn off by the strong winds. She says the roof and all her furniture are beyond repair.

Nquthu mayor Lindokuhle Shabalala told GroundUp that there were no injuries. "We provided temporary needs to the five most affected families," he said.

A woman in nearby Dundee was swept away by floods on Saturday. The South African Western Service last week issued a level 4 warning of heavy thunderstorms in the area. More heavy storms are expected in the province throughout the festive season.

