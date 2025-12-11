Somalia's Deputy PM Says Government Committed to Protecting Human Rights

11 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Second Deputy Prime Minister Jibril Abdirashed Haji Abdi on Wednesday inaugurated the country's commemoration of International Human Rights Day, marked globally every year on December 10.

The ceremony, held in Mogadishu, brought together government officials, civil society representatives and delegates from the United Nations.

Speakers highlighted the importance of safeguarding human rights and Somalia's efforts to advance and protect fundamental freedoms.

Abdi said the Federal Government remained firmly committed to strengthening the protection of citizens' rights, stressing that the DanQaran administration was dedicated to establishing effective systems that ensure accountability and respect for human dignity.

He noted that the government recently established the National Human Rights Commission, mandated to consolidate reporting, monitoring and follow-up mechanisms in line with international human rights standards.

