Somalia: Successful 16 Days of Activism Culminates in an Inspiring Human Rights Colloquium With NUSOJ Deepening Its Gender Justice Crusade

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) has concluded a highly successful and energising engagement in the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, marking a milestone in the country's movement for gender justice and media freedom.

Through a combination of capacity-building actions, safeguarding efforts and a landmark human rights colloquium on 10 December, NUSOJ strengthened national efforts to combat gender-based violence and uplift women journalists. With generous support from the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), the activities from November 25 to December 10 empowered journalists across Somalia to report ethically on gender-based violence, challenge discrimination and promote more inclusive, safe and equitable newsrooms for female journalists.

The campaign opened on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, with the launch of the National Safeguarding Initiative for Women Journalists in Mogadishu. This groundbreaking program, supported by Canada's commitment to locally led action, brought together more than 150 female journalists, male media colleagues and key stakeholders. Participants received practical training on personal safety, digital protection, collective advocacy and strategies to confront sexual violence and harassment in the newsroom, in the field and online. The program provided a vital platform for female media professionals to build solidarity and sharpen the tools needed to protect themselves and their peers.

"Emancipating and empowering women journalists, while bringing male colleagues to the table to confront long-ignored workplace abuses, has been vital in exposing harmful practices that must be eliminated from our media industry. These honest conversations are paving the way for concrete action to protect women journalists both online and in the office," said Nima Hassan Abdi, NUSOJ Organisation Secretary.

NUSOJ expanded its outreach throughout November with nationwide workshops held in Garowe in Puntland and Kismayo in Jubaland. These sessions focused on ethical and responsible reporting on gender-based violence, equipping journalists with skills in trauma-informed storytelling, survivor-centred approaches and accurate, fact-based coverage. The workshops catalysed media campaigns across Federal Member States that celebrated survivor resilience, exposed entrenched impunity and pushed for systemic reforms to address the roots of gender-based violence. These efforts strengthened public dialogue and encouraged youth- and women-led discussions that gained considerable traction both offline and online.

The campaign reached a powerful conclusion on 10 December, International Human Rights Day, with a well-attended Human Rights Colloquium in Mogadishu. The event coincided with the opening of a three-day training program for Mogadishu-based journalists, offering women and male media professionals a dedicated space to reflect on their reporting practices and the challenges of addressing sexual violence and workplace harassment. Participants examined practical strategies for strengthening gender justice within the Somali media landscape and committed to championing safer and more ethical newsroom environments.

"Journalism is a public good that protects communities by shining a light on abuse and holding power to account. This duty can only be fulfilled when journalists are free, confident, skilled and able to use their voices responsibly. Our work over these 16 days has shown the powerful role the media can play in exposing gender-based violence, challenging harmful norms and driving solutions that put survivors and their rights at the centre. This is how journalism strengthens society, with journalists' voices uplifted and amplified," said Omar Faruk Osman, NUSOJ Secretary General.

NUSOJ's 16 Days campaign delivered tangible and far-reaching results. Well over one hundred and fifty (150) journalists benefited from professional development activities. Sixty-two (62) media outlets strengthened their preparedness for gender-sensitive reporting and committed to improving workplace conditions for women journalists. Public awareness rose sharply, with media reports and broadcasts reaching an estimated 2.5 million viewers and listeners, according to data provided by news media organisations, as well as more than 1,120,000 engagements on social media. These achievements demonstrate the growing momentum for change within the Somali media sector.