Kenya: President Ruto Elevates 54 Advocates to Senior Counsel, Urges Integrity and Mentorship

Nairobi — President William Ruto has conferred the prestigious rank of Senior Counsel on 54 advocates of the High Court of Kenya during a ceremony at State House, Nairobi.

Addressing the newly elevated senior counsel, President Ruto emphasized that the recognition carries not only prestige but also greater responsibility to safeguard democracy, strengthen justice institutions, and expand access to justice across the nation.

"The Senior Counsel Conferment Rules, particularly Rule 7, set an even higher bar for you: sustained excellence in active practice, distinguished advocacy before the superior courts, dedicated mentorship of younger advocates, faithful service to the Law Society of Kenya, scholarly contribution, and unimpeachable professional conduct," the President said.

He urged the new senior counsel to serve with integrity, guided by the national interest, and to foster stronger relations between the Bar, the Bench, and other arms of government.

Chief Justice Martha Koome called on the Bar and Bench to work in partnership rather than rivalry, underscoring the senior counsel's role in upholding justice and mentoring the next generation of lawyers in both legal skills and ethical conduct.

"Your choices and professional culture will shape the future of the bar. Ensure that the legal profession remains the guardian of justice, not a marketplace of transactions," Koome added.

The ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, who was among those conferred, Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Solicitor-General Shadrack Mose.

Prominent lawyers elevated to senior counsel status include Njoroge Regeru, Katwa Kigen, Ambrose Rachier, Muthomi Thiankolu, Nancy Karigithu, Muturi Kigano, Paul Ndung'u, Issack Hassan, Mercy Buku, and former Cabinet Minister Kivutha Kibwana.

President Ruto commended the Committee on Senior Counsel for its transparent and rigorous evaluation process, highlighting that the conferment reinforces public trust in the legal profession.