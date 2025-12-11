Kenya: How to Check 2025 Kjsea Results Online and Via SMS

Nairobi — Parents and guardians across Kenya can now access the 2025 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) results following their official release by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba.

Over 1.13 million learners sat the exam which will transition them to Senior Schools.

To check results online, parents should visit the official KJSEA portal at https://kjsea.knec.ac.ke, enter the learner's Assessment Number and any one of the child's registered names, and click submit.

The results show each learner's performance across all subjects and indicate the most suitable Senior School pathways, including STEM, Social Sciences, or Arts and Sports.

For parents and guardians without internet access, the Ministry has provided a convenient SMS option.

To check a learner's selected schools, simply send the child's Assessment Number to 22263. Each SMS costs Sh30.

The Ministry of Education has assured that all learners will be placed in Senior Schools based on their results and chosen pathways.

The KJSEA is part of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system, which replaced the old 8-4-4 curriculum.

It evaluates not just exam scores but also learners' skills, values, and attitudes, helping them transition smoothly to Senior School and later career pathways.

"These results reflect the strengths and potential of our young people. We celebrate their achievements and wish them success as they move to Senior School. Our systems and personnel have ensured that every learner is supported and that no one is left behind," Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said.