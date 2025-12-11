Kenya: How to Check 2025 Kjsea Results Online and Via SMS

11 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Parents and guardians across Kenya can now access the 2025 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) results following their official release by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba.

Over 1.13 million learners sat the exam which will transition them to Senior Schools.

To check results online, parents should visit the official KJSEA portal at https://kjsea.knec.ac.ke, enter the learner's Assessment Number and any one of the child's registered names, and click submit.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The results show each learner's performance across all subjects and indicate the most suitable Senior School pathways, including STEM, Social Sciences, or Arts and Sports.

For parents and guardians without internet access, the Ministry has provided a convenient SMS option.

To check a learner's selected schools, simply send the child's Assessment Number to 22263. Each SMS costs Sh30.

The Ministry of Education has assured that all learners will be placed in Senior Schools based on their results and chosen pathways.

The KJSEA is part of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system, which replaced the old 8-4-4 curriculum.

It evaluates not just exam scores but also learners' skills, values, and attitudes, helping them transition smoothly to Senior School and later career pathways.

"These results reflect the strengths and potential of our young people. We celebrate their achievements and wish them success as they move to Senior School. Our systems and personnel have ensured that every learner is supported and that no one is left behind," Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.