The Hague — The Ayin Network has won the 2025 Dutch Human Rights Tulip, receiving award at the Peace Palace in The Hague on Wednesday evening, for its unwavering work documenting human rights violations in Sudan and amplifying the voices of affected civilians. Dutch Human Rights Ambassador Wim Geerts presented the honour, praising Ayin's "vital and courageous" documentation efforts and affirming that the Netherlands "will continue to stand firmly behind human rights defenders".

The award recognises Ayin's extensive use of video evidence to expose abuses and its persistent efforts to ensure Sudan's suffering population is heard. Ayin, a member of the Sudan Media Forum, described the accolade as an honour shared with Sudan's frontline reporters.

"We see it as a moment of pride not only for our team, but also a tribute to journalists who face danger, those who lost their lives, and those forced to flee but who continue to work despite fear and risk," a representative from Ayin, who asked not to be named publicly, said.

He reiterated Ayin's commitment to independent, principled journalism, saying that "we work to reveal violations, confront misinformation, and highlight voices that would otherwise remain unheard. The truth does not die, and a free press is essential to justice."

'Crisis for journalists'

The Sudan Media Forum hosted an event titled Sudan Under Fire at The Hague Humanity Hub on Tuesday, featuring a screening of Ayin's documentary The Quiet Heroes of Sudan. The film chronicles the resilience of Sudanese women and youth, as well as the lifesaving efforts of the Emergency Response Rooms, volunteer networks that run community kitchens and provide basic health care to displaced and targeted civilians.

Sudan Media Forum Chair and Radio Dabanga's Editor in Chief Kamal Elsadig hailed the documentary and delivered a stark assessment of the country's collapsing media landscape in a speech.

"In times of war, independent media is not optional, it is a lifeline," he told attendees. He warned that "the war in Sudan is not just a conflict of arms. It is also a battle for truth."

Elsadig drew on figures from the Sudan Journalists Syndicate to illustrate the scale of the crisis. He noted that 2,000 journalists have been pushed out of work, 555 violations against media workers have been documented, and 33 journalists have been killed, with "at least 16 of them targeted specifically because of their work... their only 'crime' being to search for the truth and convey it to the world."

He described the destruction of 90 per cent of Sudan's media infrastructure as a devastating blow to the public's right to information. "The silencing of the pen is a tragedy for the Sudanese people, and a threat to democracy everywhere," he said.

Elsadig underlined Radio Dabanga's role as "the only remaining Sudanese broadcaster with national reach" and detailed the Sudan Media Forum's unprecedented cooperation among 25 independent outlets to keep verified news flowing. "For millions uprooted by conflict, information is a matter of survival," he stressed.

'Call for global support'

Elsadig appealed directly to the international community: "Help keep independent Sudanese media alive. "He called for technical support to allow journalists to safely store video evidence, monitor hate speech, and track disinformation. Referring to the ICC sentencing of Janjaweed leader 'Ali Kushayb' earlier that day, he noted that "video evidence shared by Dabanga was part of the trial. Likewise, we need to collect and preserve footage for future prosecution."

He also urged governments to support media reform in any future civilian-led transitional process and to work towards ending arms flows into Sudan.

The event also featured contributions from political analyst Ahmed Kadouda and women's rights defender Prof Suad Moussa. Both speakers highlighted the suffering endured by civilians, particularly women and children, through nearly three years of war. They urged urgent international action to protect civilians and secure humanitarian access.

The evening closed with a moving performance by poet Najwa El Tayeb, whose piece We Are Sorry, Zaka reflected on identity, loss, and the resolve of the Sudanese people.

