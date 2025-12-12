Rwanda: AFC/M23 Orders FARDC Soldiers in Uvira to Surrender

The AFC/M23 movement has asked Congolese armed forces (FARDC) and their allied militias present in and around Uvira city to lay down their arms "immediately and unconditionally."

This follows rebel group's capture of the strategic city on Wednesday, December 10.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, the movement's spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka, said the FARDC soldiers and Wazalendo militia elements who surrender "will be treated in full accordance with humanitarian standards."

For Burundian troops, who have fought alongside FARDC, Wazalendo, genocidal FDLR militia and foreign mercenaries, Kanyuka said they would also be handled according to international norms.

"As for the Burundian combatants who have been captured or remain active in the region, we guarantee that they will be securely cared for and transferred to the Burundian authorities in full compliance with international human rights standards," he stressed.

COMMUNIQUÉ OFFICIEL DE L'AFC/M23 DU 10 DÉCEMBRE 2015 pic.twitter.com/byn4y5hAhj-- Lawrence KANYUKA (@LawrenceKanyuka) December 10, 2025

With Uvira now under the movement's control, the spokesperson urged residents who had fled hostilities to return to their homes.

"Those who fled the abuses of the coalition forces that terrorised Uvira for several months can now return freely to their homes, which are liberated from persecution, harassment, and all forms of violence," he said.

"The city of Uvira is now fully liberated, secured and under the control of the Liberation Forces. The threat has been neutralised, and our compatriots are encouraged to resume their activities in complete safety."

A parallel message shared on the AFC's official X account reassured residents in the newly captured town that they would be protected and included in "a broader process of national reconciliation."

"Once the populations of an area are sheltered from the threat of the forces of evil, we guarantee their security and launch a vast program of reconciliation and pacification of hearts and minds. This is our commitment before history. Thus begins an era of peace and development," the statement read.

L'AFC/M23 LANCE UN MESSAGE AUX POPULATIONS D'UVIRA, AUX FARDC ET AUX WAZALENDO : NOUS ALLONS VOUS PROTÉGER ET ENGAGER LA RÉCONCILIATION NATIONALE Ce 10 décembre 2025, la direction politique de l'AFC/M23 a diffusé plusieurs messages destinés à rassurer les populations civiles,... pic.twitter.com/5snxidbqxI-- AFC-Alliance Fleuve Congo (@afcongo) December 10, 2025

Quoting AFC/M23's Executive Secretary, Benjamin Mbonimpa, the statement emphasised that "The movement's priority is clear: to protect the inhabitants and open a new chapter in the history of the region,"

"The day of December 10, 2025, will remain a historic turning point. Uvira, long described as the city of resistance and peace, is now freed from the disorder caused by the Mai-Mai Wazalendo groups, the FDLR, and disorganised FARDC units," the movement added.