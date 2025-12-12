Ethiopia Accelerates Push for WTO Membership By 2026 Amid Strategic Reforms

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is making significant strides toward joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) by 2026, according to Kassahun Gofe, Chief Negotiator and Minister of Trade and Regional Integration.

A forum themed "Connecting Ethiopia through Trade: Elevating to a Higher Level" is currently underway, with Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh attending, aimed at raising awareness among stakeholders about the country's WTO accession process and progress to date.

Ethiopia has been engaged in nearly two decades of bilateral and multilateral discussions to integrate fully into the global economy.

Recent developments indicate renewed momentum, with the country aligning its trade policies, regulations, and economic frameworks with international standards.

Minister Kassahun highlighted that Ethiopia's WTO application has been accepted and negotiations have begun, with six rounds already completed and over 1,050 questions satisfactorily addressed.

He emphasized that membership will secure a stable trade environment, boost demand for Ethiopian products, attract investment, and strengthen the country's economic capacity.

"Ethiopia is diligently working to achieve WTO membership by 2026," the Minister said, stressing that stakeholder collaboration will be crucial to this success.